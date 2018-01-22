MSP investigating freeway shooting near Grand Rapids

Michigan State Police are investigating after a vehicle was hit while driving on I-96 in Grand Rapids Township.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 near Cascade Road.

Investigators said that a single bullet hit the vehicle in the driver’s door as the vehicle was going eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt, and the investigation continues.

Last month four separate shootings occurred on Detroit freeways, in incidents that police believe were connected. >>Read more here<<

