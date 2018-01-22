Registry opening for residents of Flint exposed to lead

Pre-registration has opened for a registry of Flint residents exposed to lead during the water crisis that has plagued the city.

Michigan State University is using federal funds to help establish the voluntary registry. It will connect people to programs designed to minimize health problems.

The East Lansing school on Monday announced the update about the registry, saying pre-enrollment may be done online. The school in August got $3.2 million -- the first installment of a four-year, $14.4 million grant -- from the Centers for Disease Control for the registry.

Health officials say exposure to the toxin can affect children's brain development.

In 2014 and 2015, Flint didn't properly treat corrosive water that was pulled from the Flint River. As a result, lead in old pipes contaminated the water.

Congressman Dan Kildee issued the following statement on the opening of the registry:

“I am pleased to see this community resource become available for Flint families. The Flint Registry will help connect families affected by the water crisis with resources to help minimize the effects of lead exposure. In Congress, I fought alongside Senators Stabenow and Peters for federal aid to fund this registry, and I continue to advocate for additional resources to help Flint recover. “This registry would not have been possible without the people of Flint standing together and demanding the resources they are entitled to. I want to thank Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the Greater Flint Health Coalition, the city of Flint, Michigan State University and the Pediatric Public Health Initiative for their hard work to make this a reality.”

