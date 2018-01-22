Ice fisherman disorientated by fog rescued

A family in Kalamazoo is heartbroken after Lukasz Niec was arrested by three ICE agents earlier this week.More >
A family in Kalamazoo is heartbroken after Lukasz Niec was arrested by three ICE agents earlier this week.More >
An elderly man and his daughter had sought help to get their furnace fixed days before their bodies were found inside a cold southwestern Michigan home.More >
An elderly man and his daughter had sought help to get their furnace fixed days before their bodies were found inside a cold southwestern Michigan home.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
The ad was released hours into the government shutdown.More >
The ad was released hours into the government shutdown.More >
A Florida mother faces an aggravated manslaughter charge after police say she failed to get help for her 1-year-old child who was severely burned while taking a bath.More >
A Florida mother faces an aggravated manslaughter charge after police say she failed to get help for her 1-year-old child who was severely burned while taking a bath.More >
A man from Grand Blanc has been arrested after he caused an explosion at his home while trying to make marijuana wax.More >
A man from Grand Blanc has been arrested after he caused an explosion at his home while trying to make marijuana wax.More >
After months of surveillance, a man suspected of stealing tires and rims from vehicles at local businesses has been arrested.More >
After months of surveillance, a man suspected of stealing tires and rims from vehicles at local businesses has been arrested.More >
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >
Authorities say a Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell.More >
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >
There are many consequences that affect people all over the globe and might not be commonly considered. Here's a list of some notable impacts of a government shutdown.More >
Dozens of power outages have been reported across Mid-Michigan.More >
Dozens of power outages have been reported across Mid-Michigan.More >