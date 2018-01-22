Ice fisherman disorientated by fog rescued - WNEM TV 5

Ice fisherman disorientated by fog rescued

HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An ice fisherman had to be rescued after he became disoriented in the fog.

At 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Wild Fowl Bay area of McKinley Township.

A 36-year-old fisherman from Bay Port had become lost in the fog.

The man and his ATV were located about 50 minutes later, more than 4 miles offshore of the FIlion Road Public Access Site.

He was escorted back to shore by an airboat crew.

