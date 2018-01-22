CMU President Ross to step down in July

Central Michigan University’s president is stepping down after eight years at the post.

George E. Ross announced he will leave his position as CMU’s 14th president effective July 31, 2018.

In a statement to members of the Central Michigan University Community, Ross said he has been doing “much soul-searching about the right time to make this transition” and that his mind was made up around Christmas when his first grandchild was born.

>>Read his full statement here<<

Ross has worked for CMU for more than 13 years and still has items on his agenda for the next six months. They include breaking ground on the new Center for Integrated Health Studies and hiring a chief diversity officer, among others.

Mr. Ross concluded his statement saying:

“It has been a privilege to serve as your president. Mrs. Ross and I believe in you and in CMU.”

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.