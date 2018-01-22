Rare 'Super Blue Blood Moon' coming soon

Mark January 31st on your calendar to see a very rare series of supermoons.

It will be a full moon special event for three reasons: It’s the third in a series of “supermoons”. When the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit -- known as perigee -- and about 14 percent brighter than usual. It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”

If you miss the Jan. 31 lunar eclipse, you’ll have to wait almost another year for the next opportunity in North America. The Jan. 21, 2019 lunar eclipse will be visible throughout all of the U.S. and will be a supermoon, but it won’t be a blue moon.

Unfortunately, viewing the eclipse will be more difficult in the Eastern Time Zone and will be the best to see out West, in the continental U.S. The eclipse begins at 5:51 AM ET, as the moon is about to set in the western sky, and the sky is getting lighter in the east. So, we will not have the best viewing conditions here in Mid-Michigan, but we’ll be able to see some portions of moonset, which will happen around 7 a.m.

For viewers on the East coast, your best opportunity is to head outside about 6:45 a.m. and make sure to get to a high place to watch the start of the eclipse. Make sure you have a clear line of sight to the horizon in the west-northwest, opposite from where the Sun will rise.

Of course, being able to view the Super Blue Blood Moon is weather permitting, so make sure to stay with us here at TV5 for the weather forecast on this special day.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.