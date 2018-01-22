No heat or hot water in sections of Tuscola County Jail

Sections of the Tuscola County Jail have no heat or hot water, leaving inmates and staff in the cold.

Sheriff Glen Skrent said a leak in the building’s water tank resulted in no hot water for inmates and staff in A and B wing.

Skrent said the tank should be fixed tomorrow morning as the necessary parts are heading to the jail.

The repair took longer than normal because of an issue with the warranty.

The sheriff also said there is no heat in the basement where the patrol desk is located because of broken equipment from when the jail was built in 1964.

Skrent said the jail is due for a major overhaul and it is trying to make a plan to upgrade the building.

