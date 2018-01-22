$2,500 reward for info leading to missing person

Crime Stoppers of Flint is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone that has information that could lead to the location of Presley Rau.

Rau was last seen near Fenton Road and Atherton Road on Flint’s south side.

She is described as 5’, weighing at 100 pounds, and goes by the name Amy Jo.

If you have information on Rau, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

