Parents, students question why school was closed

A number of Mid-Michigan schools were closed on Monday.

Most of them were in rural areas, but for those in more populated areas many students and parents wonder why.

"It rained and the snow melted and it was just cold enough that the roads were slick and very slippery," said Nicole Wright, parent.

Wright said her kids go to Linden Community Schools and they had the day off because of road conditions.

"I would much rather have the kids safe than risking it like having a bus slide off the road," Wright said.

Other people were not happy about the school closures. Wright's son Jacob is in the 10th grade. He said having the day off was not what he was hoping for.

"It's hard because final exams are coming and we are supposed to have our review days and it kinda messed that all up," Jacob said.

Goodrich, Linden and Fenton schools were also canceled across Genesee County because of they icy conditions.

"From my perspective it's always student safety first," said Eric Rittenmund, principal of Andrew G. Schmidt Middle School in Fenton.

Rittenmund said he still had to go to work and the roads were dicey for buses on the back roads. He understands why many parents and students wanted the kids to head to class.

"This time of the year students are studying for those exams and teachers are preparing them. So it can be quite stressful and can cause some anxiety for teachers and students," Rittenmund said.

As for Wright, she said she feels good to know her children are safe and sound. She said they were even able to spend a little more quality time together.

"I think it was a good call," she said.

