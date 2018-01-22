Snowfest organizers will not let warm temps hinder event

Zehnder's annual Snowfest kicks off on Jan. 24 and organizers say the soggy temperatures won't put a damper on the event.

"Challenges with today's weather, but we've had that before," said John Shelton, chairman of Snowfest.

Shelton said unpredictable weather is nothing new. It is a challenge he has faced many times over the course of 27 years.

He said rain and warmer temperatures are not ideal for Snowfest, but that won't stop prepping for the event. Shelton said they have procedures in place to keep the snow from melting.

"Since we got the blocks up they really protect themselves and kind of insulate. So think of it as an outer layer of a snow block would look like what we know as a snow cone," Shelton said.

As for the competitors, the warmer weather might mean making an adjustment or two to their works of art.

"The thing that I think teams are thinking about now is pieces that you maybe would have done a decade ago are going to be more difficult now because of the change in the weather," said Denis Bolohan, carver for team Canada.

Bolohan has been competing in Snowfest for about 10 years.

"The nice thing about this year is that when they made the blocks it was very cold out," Bolohan said.

Meanwhile, Shelton said rain or shine Snowfest will go on. He encourages everyone to come out.

"Just come out and enjoy Snowfest and we look forward to another great weekend," Shelton said.

