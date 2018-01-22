Restaurant Week is serving up special meals, drinks

The grill is hot, the drinks are cold and Fenton's Restaurant Week is in full swing.

All week long restaurants throughout the town are offering special menu items and special prices.

If you are looking for a place for a special meal or to grab a quick drink you might want to head to downtown Fenton.

“We’re really excited about what Fenton is becoming and we’re really excited to be apart of it,” said Mark Hamel, the owner of The Laundry.

The Laundry is just one of 12 restaurants showing off their skills during Restaurant Week.

In addition to a special, The Laundry is offering $2 off their home brewed Lynchpin beer.

But if a beer isn’t your taste, Fenton is home to their very own speakeasy.

The Relief and Resources Company, as secretive as it sounds, is a speakeasy like any other.

Jon Foley is the co-owner and head bartender. He said if you can find where they’re located, it’s the perfect spot for a date night.

“It’s a good place to escape from real life for an hour and a half or two hours and have really great food and a sip of a great whiskey or a good cocktail,” Foley said.

A restaurant that is a little more easy to find is called Crust.

Owner Mike Green said after adding new dishes and some renovations they had to throw their menu into the mix.

“Come on down and try us,” Green said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize that we’re open until 9 p.m. in the evenings and a lot of times they’re coming in and they’re shocked to see what’s on the other side of the bakery which is this great restaurant we have.”

Despite their differences, the one thing they all have in common is their love for Fenton and of course food.

For a look at the restaurants and menus featured during the week, check out their website.

