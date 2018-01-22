Crews respond to house fire in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to house fire in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Crews responded to a house fire in Bay City Monday afternoon.

No one was injured, according to the fire chief.

The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and 7th Street.

Central Dispatch urged residents to avoid the area.

