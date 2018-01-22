Midland K9 unit saved life, sniffed out weapon near school

A local K9 officer may have saved several lives this past weekend.

Tza’yid has had a very busy weekend as officers say he helped save a man from the frigid cold. He also helped sniff out a weapon right by a school.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty rewarding,” Midland Police Officer John Dubois said.

It was a pretty rewarding and very busy weekend for Dubois and his K9 partner Tza’yid.

They are being credited with saving two lives.

On Friday night, Jan. 19, they sprang into action trying to find a missing man who wandered out in the cold.

Dubois and Tza’yid found him passed out behind a building, likely saving his life.

“Every time we come across somebody it’s almost surreal because you put so much into training,” Dubois said.

On Saturday night, Jan. 20, Dubois was called to a domestic dispute. It turns out a man threatened to end his own life.

He ditched the loaded weapon at a nearby school. The K9 unit was on the hunt again.

Knowing they had to find the weapon before it fell into the wrong hands, that’s exactly what they did.

“It was really, really cool because that’s the first gun we’ve found on article search,” Dubois said. “So that’s a huge reward and bigtime celebration for the dog.”

As you can imagine, members of the police department said they are glad to have a K9 on the force.

“The abilities that he was where he’s trained, where he can track things, it’s far superior than any officer could as far as being able to track stuff with his nose,” Lt. Chris Wenzell said.

Wenzell said Dubois and Tza’yid are invaluable members of the team. He said Midland would be a little less safe without them.

Dubois said he and Tza’yid will continue to work hard, sharpening their skills for the next call.

“All the training and hard work you put in it works. It pays off,” Dubois said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.