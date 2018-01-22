Warmer temps create havoc for drivers

The warm temperatures are to blame for several potholes causing problems for drivers across Mid-Michigan.

The potholes are problematic on Anderson Street near State Street in Saginaw.

There's so many you can't even count them.

"They don't do any good for my suspension," said John Cammin, resident.

The kids in the neighborhood are worried about the potholes as well.

"I think they're pretty bad actually. We ride our bikes quite often and they do really hurt your butt when you're riding on there," said Skylar Persons.

Neighbors want action, but it could take a while. The road commission said they have been busy because of the weather.

"We're patching holes constantly," said Dennis Borchard, with the Saginaw County Road Commission.

Borchard said the early thaw has a lot of Saginaw roads looking like Anderson Street.

He said they have to finish work on the main roadways before they can get to the residential streets.

"We can only get out to so many, but I want to address the ones that are actually causing some harm to the vehicles," Borchard said.

He said as the thaw continues you can expect more potholes.

