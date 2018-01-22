City council approves rezoning ordinance despite residents' opposition

City officials in Mt. Pleasant passed a controversial new ordinance that could mean major changes for student housing.

The ordinance was two years in the making and on Jan. 22 it passed through a brand new city council.

Three popular streets - Franklin, University and Lansing - will be rezoned.

"At the meetings I've attended the opposition has been overwhelming," one resident said.

The new ordinance is aimed at bringing more single family homes to the neighborhood and it will not allow more than two unrelated people to live under one roof. The 64 properties on the three streets in question will be grandfathered in unless one of three things happen:

If the owner decides to handle it differently. If it's severely damaged. If it sits vacant for more than a year.

The ordinance has caused a lot of concern for students looking for housing near Central Michigan University's campus.

However, the proposal is backed by the city's new mayor Allison Quast-Lents.

"I will be supporting it wholeheartedly. I'm very excited to see the zoning ordinance," she said.

Quast-Lents thinks it is what the community needs. That's a very different view from how the residents see it.

"It's definitely against college students here. They don't listen to any of the people. I'm a business person here. I've lived here since the 60s and they don't listen to anyone. They just do what they want," said Petro Tolas, resident.

Even with the large opposition the ordinance passed 5-2.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.