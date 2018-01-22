City council approves rezoning ordinance despite residents' opposition

The whispers, snickering and clicks on a keyboard from sharing a video have become loud enough to grab just about everyone's attention in a small town in St. Francois County.More >
The whispers, snickering and clicks on a keyboard from sharing a video have become loud enough to grab just about everyone's attention in a small town in St. Francois County.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A Michigan family sought help in the weeks leading up to their deaths inside a home where temperatures were below freezing.More >
A Michigan family sought help in the weeks leading up to their deaths inside a home where temperatures were below freezing.More >
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after cutting his girlfriend's hand and leg with a razor blade while she was unconscious. According to police, he said it was part of a satanic ritual.More >
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after cutting his girlfriend's hand and leg with a razor blade while she was unconscious. According to police, he said it was part of a satanic ritual.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
Doctors call it the "weekend effect." Patients in the hospital are more likely to die off-hours.More >
Doctors call it the "weekend effect." Patients in the hospital are more likely to die off-hours.More >
A family in Kalamazoo is heartbroken after Lukasz Niec was arrested by three ICE agents earlier this week.More >
A family in Kalamazoo is heartbroken after Lukasz Niec was arrested by three ICE agents earlier this week.More >
Crews responded to a house fire in Bay City Monday afternoon.More >
Crews responded to a house fire in Bay City Monday afternoon.More >
A man who unintentionally shot another man during a party over the weekend in Merrill has died from his injuries.More >
A man who unintentionally shot another man during a party over the weekend in Merrill has died from his injuries.More >
A local K9 officer may have saved several lives this past weekend.More >
A local K9 officer may have saved several lives this past weekend.More >