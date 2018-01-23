Michigan doctor detained by ICE for misdemeanor convictions

A Michigan doctor at risk of deportation has yet to face a judge.

ICE agents arrested Lukasz Niec last Tuesday at his home in Kalamazoo.

In the meantime, his employer, Bronson Healthcare, appears to be focused on getting him out of jail.

Niec had two misdemeanor convictions from 26 years ago.

A statement from Bronson Healthcare said ICE cited those cases to support his arrest and detention.

An attorney who works immigrant cases said there are ways to create awareness for those who are frustrated about this case.

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in Kalamazoo is not working on Niec's case. However, Attorney Susan Reed said the non-profit was still flooded with calls with concern on his behalf.

“Often, communities are very surprised when someone who they consider 'exceptional' is targeted for immigration enforcement,” Reed said. “This is really the system working as it was designed to work, even as manifestly unjust as we think it is.”

Niec, who came to the United States at age three with family from Poland, was recently arrested at his home by ICE agents.

Reed said for those who want to create awareness on his case, there's one thing to do first.

“I would always encourage someone before they took an action on one particular person's behalf to make sure that they're coordinating with that person's attorney or representative to engage in the most productive type of advocacy,” Reed said.

Reed said they handle cases of detained immigrants below the poverty level. She hopes communities will step up to help those people, too.

“If people are seeing something that they just don't understand and it surprises them happening to an exceptional person, they could find ways to channel that compassion and concern into support for the whole spectrum of immigrants in our community are made very vulnerable right now,” she said.

The attorney said virtually every faith community has opportunities to support immigrants.

She's encouraging people turn to their church to see how they can help.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.