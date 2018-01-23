Study suggests co-sleeping could be good for newborn's heart

The question of whether or not you share a bed with your newborn is always a heated topic.

A new study is stirring controversy after it suggested co-sleeping with your child is important for the first three years

Dr. Nils Bergman, of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, said a healthy newborn should sleep on his mother’s chest for the first few weeks of life.

Researchers measured heart rate variability in 16 two-day-old sleeping babies for one hour, during both skin-to-skin contact with their mothers — where they were placed on their mother's bare chest — and alone in a cot next to their mother's bed.

The testing found not only did they sleep better while on their mother's chest, but it was also a lot easier on their hearts.

Recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics call for infants to share their parents' bedroom for at least the first six months and, optimally, for the first year of life. However, the AAP said parents should place the baby on his or her back on a firm sleep surface such as a crib or bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet.

Do you think it is beneficial and safe to co-sleep with your child? Share your thoughts on the TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.