Michigan Wolverines winning with great defense

With a 17-5 record, Michigan checks in at number 25 in the latest AP poll out Monday.

Under John Beilein, Michigan is usually known for having a great offense. However, this season's team is better on the other end.

On Sunday, Michigan held Rutgers to just 47 points and 33 percent shooting from the field. The team said it's due to a decision they made in the offseason.

To become better at defense.

“Going into the season, we had the identity of leading off with our point guard Xavier who's very dedicated to the defensive end, and Charles as well. Just saying, we're gonna be a tough team to play and that that's gonna be our identity,” Mortiz Wagner said.

“I think we take pride a little bit more in defense this year not saying that the other teams weren't capable or anything like that, but I think we just take pride in it and it's more of a focal point this year,” Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman said.

“We've had some games where we really won it on the defensive end so that's somewhat of an anomaly since I've been here we've always been able to outscore guys, but it's always nice if you can rely on that,” Duncan Robinson said.

Right now, Michigan’s defensive efficiency ranks in the top 25 in the nation and that's the best it’s ever been under Beilein.

