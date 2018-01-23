As temperatures fall, rain has turned over to snow

It was a soggy start to the week in Mid-Michigan and while we've had a break for most of the night, the backside of the system will be moving through today giving us a few snow showers before this system moves out.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures have started the day in the 30s and 40s, but we've already maxed out this morning with our high temperatures. For the rest of today temperatures will continue to fall, with 20s expected in many areas by this evening. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, so wind chills may be dipping down into the teens.

With those temperatures falling, any precipitation will changeover to snow (Most areas already have) before this system finally pulls away later on tonight. Also, with dropping temperatures ice is a possibility for the evening commute home and for tomorrow morning. Make sure to give yourself extra time out on the roadways.

Track the current temperatures here

Snowfall accumulations are not expected to get out of control, but 1-3" of slushy accumulation will be possible north of the Tri-Cities and in Huron County. Around the Tri-Cities and areas to the south, totals are expected to be around 1" or less. Some locally higher amounts near Lake Huron may be possible.

Note: Snowfall outlook attached at the bottom of this article. Not visible on mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

For the overnight, expect lows to fall into the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills on Wednesday morning will likely be in the teens, with some single digit readings also possible.

