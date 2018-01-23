Rain, mix and snow for one more day

It was a soggy start to the week in Mid-Michigan and while we've gotten a bit of a break for most of the night, the backside of the system will be moving through today giving us a few snow showers before this system moves out.

Today & Tonight

Showers have been primarily along the M-55 corridor in our northern counties this morning, but showers will be returning to other areas before the day is over. While most of this activity appears to be falling as rain, some icy spots will be possible on the roads.

Due to this, we have school closings in a few areas. You can find those in our School/Event Closings page.

Temperatures have started the day in the 30s and 40s, but we're already at our highest point. Temperatures will be falling through the day, with 20s expected in many areas by this evening. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, so wind chills may be dipping down into the teens.

With those temperatures falling, any rain or mixed showers this morning will gradually changeover to snow before this system finally pulls away later on tonight.

Snowfall accumulations are not expected to get out of control, but 1-3" of slushy accumulation will be possible north of the Tri-Cities and in Huron County. Around the Tri-Cities and areas to the south, totals are expected to be around 1" or less. Some locally higher amounts near Lake Huron may be possible.

Note: Snowfall outlook attached at the bottom of this article. Not visible on mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

For the overnight, expect lows to fall into the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills on Wednesday morning will likely be in the teens, with some single digit readings also possible.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.