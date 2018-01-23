MSP patrol car hit while assisting with rollover crash

State police are reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a patrol car was hit while assisting with a crash.

It happened Monday, Jan. 22 on Southfield Freeway near McNichols in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said a trooper was working a rollover crash when a southbound Ford on M-39 disregarded all emergency lights and hit a state police patrol car and two tow trucks.

Police said the driver, a 47-year-old Detroit man, was not impaired. His license was suspended, however, and he had a warrant for his arrest, according to officials.

He was booked at the Detroit Detention Center for his warrant.

“Please move over. It’s pretty simple,” police tweeted.

Authorities said there were no injuries.

