Michigan bakery sells hundreds of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos doughnuts

A Michigan bakery sold out hundreds of doughnuts by incorporating a spicy snack favorite.

The Donut Conspiracy said they sold more than 600 Flamin’ Hot Cheeto doughnuts in just two hours on Saturday. The bakery said they received many requests for the doughnut from customers.

"We know you're curious!-we were too! Sooo, we made it for you!" the bakery said on Facebook.

The Grand Rapids bakery is known for its unusual culinary masterpieces. It features craft doughnuts such as such as “Case of the Mondays,” “Kiddy Craze,” and “Blue Man Group.”

The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Donut was available for one day only.

Would you try a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Donut? Take our poll below.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.