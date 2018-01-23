Happy National Pie Day!

An entire 24 hours is dedicated to one pastry.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 is National Pie Day!

Pie is a favorite during the holidays and even slips into everyday conversations.

We say things are "as easy as pie" and "as American as apple pie."

This country is such a fan of the dessert that there's even an American Pie Council.

If you needed any more convincing to celebrate National Pie Day, the council encourages Americans everywhere to grab a slice!

