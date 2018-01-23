Mid-Michigan bakery offering free slice of pie for National Pie - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan bakery offering free slice of pie for National Pie Day

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan bakery and cafe is celebrating an unofficial holiday by giving away a free slice of one of American’s favorite comfort foods.  

Tuesday, Jan. 23 is National Pie Day! The entire 24 hours is dedicated to the pastry.

Grand Traverse Pie Company on Saginaw Road in Midland said they will offer a free slice of Michigan fruit pie – Apple Crumb or Cherry Crumb – with any purchase.

“Stop in for coffee and enjoy a free slice; pick up a salad, sandwich or pot pie for lunch or dinner and receive a free slice of pie; or even a slice of pie and receive a slice of pie,” the bakery said on their website.

The bakery encourages guests to share photos of their pie-filled day by using the hashtag #GTPieLove on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. 

