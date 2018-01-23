Deputies: Erratic driver found in ditch, alcohol a factor

Calls about an erratic driver sparked a search that ended with deputies finding a vehicle overturned in a ditch with the driver trapped inside.

It began yesterday at around 5:35 p.m. on M-25 near Gardner Line Road in Sanilac County’s Worth Township.

Deputies began searching the area, and after receiving a license plate number even went to the home of the driver the vehicle was registered to.

The vehicle was found at around 6:15 p.m. overturned in the ditch on Hall Road West of Kilgore Road, with the driver trapped inside.

Investigators said that the 73-year-old Croswell woman lost control in the area of the road where the pavement turns to gravel. She was taken to the hospital.

Charges are being sought because deputies believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

