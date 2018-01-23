Huron County man convicted on multiple meth charges

A Mid-Michigan man convicted on multiple drug charges is returning to prison.

The Huron County Prosecutor said a jury found Gregory Delmarter, 34, of Mt. Pleasant guilty of operating a meth lab, possession of meth, operating a meth lab near specified places, controlled substance-meth lab with hazardous waste and three counts of delivery/manufacturing meth.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Investigators arrested Delmart back in May after police found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine inside a Bad Axe home. They also found an inactive meth lab inside a barn in Verona Township.

Delmart was sentenced to 14 years to 40 years maximum on all seven counts, according to the prosecutor. His sentences will be served concurrent.

Officials said he was previously out on parole for his role in a 2013 home invasion.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.