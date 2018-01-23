Huron County man convicted on multiple meth charges - WNEM TV 5

Huron County man convicted on multiple meth charges

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Huron County Jail Source: Huron County Jail
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man convicted on multiple drug charges is returning to prison. 

The Huron County Prosecutor said a jury found Gregory Delmarter, 34, of Mt. Pleasant guilty of operating a meth lab, possession of meth, operating a meth lab near specified places, controlled substance-meth lab with hazardous waste and three counts of delivery/manufacturing meth.  

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Investigators arrested Delmart back in May after police found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine inside a Bad Axe home. They also found an inactive meth lab inside a barn in Verona Township.

Delmart was sentenced to 14 years to 40 years maximum on all seven counts, according to the prosecutor. His sentences will be served concurrent.

Officials said he was previously out on parole for his role in a 2013 home invasion. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.