Are you ready for the 5th Annual Outhouse Race?

The 5th Annual Outhouse Race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Hoyt Park in Saginaw.

The increasingly popular event combines imaginative outhouses and team costumes into a competition that not only puts speed but creativity to the test.

Looking to get your hands dirty and compete? Minimum outhouse dimensions are 3 ft. by 4 ft. by 6 ft. tall. It can be built using wood, cardboard, or whatever materials make sense but NO GLASS. Some sort of toilet seat must be installed along with a roll of toilet paper and it must be mounted on skis. It can be pushed, pulled or whatever makes sense to get it down the track.

Teams will be a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 5. Five is suggested because one must be riding in the outhouse during the race. Participants 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.

If you lack the carpentry skills to make your outhouse dream come true, Positive Results Downtown has teamed up with the Saginaw Career Complex to have some outhouses built. They will come ready to decorate for $100.

The first place winner will receive $300, second place is $150, and third place wins $50. Plus, all winners will walk away with a case of toilet paper compliments of Absolute Building Maintenance.

There will also be a “Judges Choice” award for the most creative outhouse, with the winner walking away with 15 tickets to watch the Saginaw Spirit play hockey.

