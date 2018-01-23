Man shot multiple times, search for suspect underway

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, and police are still trying to identify a suspect.

Flint Police were called to the 700 block of Philadelphia Boulevard at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 23.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20’s with multiple gunshot wounds following some sort of altercation.

He was taken straight to surgery, and at last check was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything, call Det/Sgt. Alfino Donastorg at (810) 237-6919. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

