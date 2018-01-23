Woman hopes to return treasure chest full of keepsakes to owner

A woman bought a treasure chest at a flea market with personal items inside that she wants to return to the owner.

“I was thinking ‘oh my gosh, if this was my stuff I would want it back.’ This stuff would mean the world to me,” said Wendy Kosnik, Auburn resident.

Kosnik loves shopping at flea markets and was able to pick up the floral treasure chest at one in Bay City. She said for $5 it was exactly what she was looking for.

When she got home and opened it up it became a bit of a mystery.

“There’s pictures, there’s cards. There’s a special little book that was made for the mom on her birthday,” Kosnik said.

Her treasure chest turned out to be someone’s family memories. Family photos and keepsakes fill it to the brim.

Kosnik is looking for the rightful owner, but it could be tricky because she bought the chest more than five years ago.

“I just didn’t want to do it on my own. I was afraid to mail it, like I might send it to the wrong address. What if the people didn’t live there anymore and someone they didn’t know just threw it all away,” Kosnik said.

Along with the sentimental value of the things in the box, there’s also important documents like birth certificates and a marriage license.

Kosnik said it’s obvious the family had strong ties in Detroit. She thinks the chest belonged to a woman and she is hoping to reunite her with the keepsakes in person.

“I would just be really, really happy if she gets her stuff back,” Kosnik said.

If you think you know the owner of the chest email wnem@wnem.com.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.