Woman hopes to return treasure chest full of keepsakes to owner

Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
The whispers, snickering and clicks on a keyboard from sharing a video have become loud enough to grab just about everyone's attention in a small town in St. Francois County.More >
The whispers, snickering and clicks on a keyboard from sharing a video have become loud enough to grab just about everyone's attention in a small town in St. Francois County.More >
A local K9 officer may have saved several lives this past weekend.More >
A local K9 officer may have saved several lives this past weekend.More >
Authorities say a man who unintentionally shot his friend during a party has died from his self-inflicted injuries.More >
Authorities say a man who unintentionally shot his friend during a party has died from his self-inflicted injuries.More >
While the tsunami warnings were far away from Michigan this morning, we do have a similar phenomenon that can occur closer to home on the Great Lakes. Find out what that is here!More >
While the tsunami warnings were far away from Michigan this morning, we do have a similar phenomenon that can occur closer to home on the Great Lakes. Find out what that is here!More >
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.More >
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.More >
A Michigan woman said her lottery win came at just the right time.More >
A Michigan woman said her lottery win came at just the right time.More >
A 15-year-old student killed two classmates and hit a dozen others with gunfire Tuesday, methodically firing a handgun inside a crowded atrium at his rural Kentucky high school.More >
A 15-year-old student killed two classmates and hit a dozen others with gunfire Tuesday, methodically firing a handgun inside a crowded atrium at his rural Kentucky high school.More >
State police are reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a patrol car was hit while assisting with a crash.More >
State police are reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a patrol car was hit while assisting with a crash.More >