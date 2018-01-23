Clinic offers physical therapy for pets

Physical therapy provides many benefits for those who have just had surgery or are dealing with painful diseases.

The same logic applies to pets.

“We’re always finding better ways to take care of pets. So this is just one more thing that we can do for them,” said Dr. Sara Zucker, with Mackinaw Veterinary Associates in Saginaw Township.

She said her office is the only one in the tri-cities and Flint that offers the service.

“Alleviate some pain. We’re also going to help rebuild muscle tone after injury, recover function after surgery. Pets with arthritis or debilitating diseases keep them moving more comfortably for longer so they have a better quality of life,” Zucker said.

One pet owner said she is glad she can bring her dog Pilot in for therapy.

“I see him getting stronger and being more solid in competing,” Penny Smith said.

Smith brought her border collie to get conditioning for his next agility competition.

“He is just so happy when he gets here. He likes it. The people are friendly from the minute I call to the minute to make my first appointment it has been a wonderful experience,” Smith said.

As for Zucker, she said her clinic works with all types of dogs and cats.

If you’re interested in getting physical therapy for your pet you should stop by your local vet and get a referral.

“I think it’s needed everywhere. This is kind of where we settled so it was nice that there’s no one else here that we can open it up and bring it in this area,” Zucker said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.