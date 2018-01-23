BREAKING: Nearly 2,500 customers without power in Flint Twp - WNEM TV 5

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Consumers Energy) (Source: Consumers Energy)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Nearly 2,500 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Flint Township.

The power outage was reported about 5:20 p.m. and is estimated to be restored by 8:45 p.m.

The outage is from River Oaks Drive south to Lennon Road and Eberly Road east to Brentwood Drive.

