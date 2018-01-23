A brief chill before another warmup

We're only in late-January, so we knew warm temperatures like the ones we saw on Monday couldn't last too long. Tuesday pulled a complete about-face, and tugged us right back down into Winter with falling temperatures and even a burst of heavy snow. Even so, we're far from done with this roller coaster of temperatures.

Tonight

Lingering snow showers this evening will leave behind scattered areas of freezing drizzle through approximately 9:00 PM. If you will be commuting at all this evening, stay alert for slick and icy roads. If the surface appears wet, there is a good chance it is actually coated in a thin layer of ice.

We'll be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures continue to dive closer to where they should be this time of year. Lows will settle into the upper teens and low 20s by morning, but northwest winds at 10-20 mph will result in single-digits wind chills. Time to bundle up once again!

Wednesday

Clouds will remain in control of our skies on Wednesday, but they'll be gracious enough to allow us some occasional peeks of sunshine. We'll remain on the chilly side, but winds will be much lighter, so it won't feel as aggressively cold. Highs will check in near or slightly below average in the middle 20s. Not only will this mean a smoother commute, but it will make for a great beginning to Zehnder's Snowfest kicking off in Frankenmuth!

Thursday & Beyond

Pleasant weather continues, and actually gets even better as we move into the second half of the week. High pressure will gradually makes its way across the eastern United States, treating us to partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday. With the added sun and a southerly turn in the winds, temperatures will find their way back into the low 30s.

We keep on rolling under partly cloudy skies on Friday along with another early visit from Spring. Highs will cruise into the middle and upper 40s as we get ready to kick off the weekend.

Temperatures will remain Spring-like into the weekend, but we'll reintroduce the threat of showers and eventually a few flakes. Take a look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

