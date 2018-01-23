Don't get used to the cold

Gray skies had the run of things as we hit the halfway point of the week on Wednesday, even producing some harmless flurries from time to time. Don't take these as a sign of things to come, though!

Tonight

Cold weather will dig in a bit deeper for our Wednesday night thanks to the passage of a cold front earlier in the day. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s will be cold enough, but diminishing winds will ease any additional bite we may have otherwise felt. All of this will come under mostly cloudy skies, keeping conditions dry.

>> Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<

Thursday

Our weather begins to take a more pleasant turn as we move into the second half of the week. High pressure will gradually make its way across the eastern United States, treating us to partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday. With the added sun and a southerly turn in the winds, temperatures will find their way back into the low 30s.

Friday

We keep on rolling under partly cloudy skies on Friday along with another early visit from Spring. Highs will cruise into the middle and upper 40s as we get ready to kick off the weekend.

Temperatures will remain Spring-like into the weekend, but we'll reintroduce the threat of showers and eventually a few flakes. Take a look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

