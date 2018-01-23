Michigan man pleads guilty in pursuit crash that killed 1

A Michigan man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in a police pursuit crash that killed an Indiana motorist.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Morrison of Niles, Michigan, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony counts, including resisting law enforcement, in the February 2017 crash.

Police say Morrison had heroin in his system and was driving a stolen SUV at speeds exceeding 100 mph (160 kilometers per hour) as he fled from a pursuing Berrien County, Michigan, sheriff's deputy.

The South Bend Tribune reports that pursuit ended in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County when the SUV crashed into a pickup truck along Indiana 933, killing its 62-year-old driver, Andre Northern of South Bend.

Morrison faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced March 6.

