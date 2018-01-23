Snyder: Michigan is better off now than in 2010

Gov. Rick Snyder has touted Michigan's economic and fiscal gains under his watch, saying his tenure has had "huge ups and downs" but Michigan is better shape today than before he took office.

In his eighth and final State of the State address Tuesday night, the Republican governor recapped many past initiatives but said he has an ambitious agenda for his last year in office -- with a focus on infrastructure and the environment.

He told a joint session of the Legislature that next week he will unveil five major policy initiatives related to rural broadband access, recycling, Asian carp in the Great Lakes, water infrastructure and the replacement of money that has dried up for environmental cleanup. And in February, he will detail a "Marshall Plan" for developing talent.

A fight is shaping up with the GOP-led Legislature on cutting individual taxes, which Snyder opposes for budgetary reasons.

Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to Snyder's speech

"I thought the governor did a great job of drawing the contrast between Michigan being a big job loser the first 10 years of the century and now we're one of the world leaders in job creation," State Rep. Gary Glenn said.

"Well it was just a lukewarm speech," State Rep. Sheldon Neeley said.

"I thought it was very positive. It was a story about his legacy here," State Senator Ken Horn said.

"It was his last one. It wasn't like some of the great ones he's had in the past," State Rep. Tim Sneller said.

The issues Snyder focused on resonated with some of Mid-Michigan's lawmakers.

"There were a number of things that he addressed that I thought were important. He talked about increased funding for roads, transportation as well as for people, funding in our schools," State Rep. Vanessa Guerra said.

For many, it's what Snyder didn't say that made the loudest statement.

"He didn't say enough about the recovery of Flint. I think people are still wanting more from the state. His legacy depends on it. Is he gonna be the governor who created a problem and fixed it? Or is he gonna be the governor who created a problem and then left it for someone else to fix," Neeley said.

The overall review of his performance as governor the past seven years seems to depend on who you ask.

"Michigan cannot be defined or determined as a comeback state," Neeley said.

"There's no question Michigan is a comeback state," Glenn said.

