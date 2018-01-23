Schools placed on secure mode while police investigate perceived threat

The Bay-Arenac High School was placed on lock down on Tuesday following a perceived threat made on social media.

A Bay City schools student perceived the threat from a photo posted on Snapchat by a Bay-Arenac student, police said.

The school was placed on secure mode while police investigated the perceived threat.

The investigation revealed there was not an imminent nor specific threat made to the school. However, when police tried to make contact with the student who posted the photo, he was not able to be located, police said.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety then felt it was prudent to place the school on lock down until the student could be found.

The school was searched and it was determined the student skipped school between classes, police said.

His mother was contacted and the student was later interviewed by Essexville police.

Police determined there was no threat and the student was released to his mother.

During the investigation other schools close to the Bay-Arenac High School placed themselves in secure mode.

