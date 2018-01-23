Woman claims she's being evicted after door problem

A local woman was left in the cold despite repeated efforts to have her landlord replace her old, drafty door.

Wendy Bohlman first reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad last month about her frigid problems.

Since then her door has been replaced, but now she faces an even bigger problem.

She received an eviction notice after her door was replaced.

The notice says she has until the end of February to leave her Midland apartment, but she doesn't want to.

"I'm angry and I'm hurt because I don't deserve this," Bohlman said.

She wants to know why she is being evicted.

TV5 reached out to the property manager who said she is not technically being evicted. He said they are just not renewing her lease.

Her lease ended in December and he said Bohlman told them she planned to move to Florida in the winter.

The manager stated, "She asked if we would extend the lease month to month until February 28 in which we agreed to terms. We have decided not to extend any further with the intent to find a long-term tenant."

Bohlmann said that conversation never happened, but she has thought about moving to Florida one day.

"I just don't have the money to do it," she said.

She said if she does have to move she is going to try to stick to the Midland area because that's where her grandchildren are.

