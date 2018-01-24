Ready for some winter fun? Zehnder's Snowfest begins today

Are you ready for some good ‘ole winter fun?

The 27th annual Zehnder’s Snowfest starts Wednesday, Jan. 24.

As we begin day one, preparations are just about wrapping up to bring you the largest winter event in Mid-Michigan.

The children's snow sculpting begins at 8 a.m. with the warming tent opening at 10 a.m.

There will also be an apple recipe contest at 10 a.m.

