Ready for some winter fun? Zehnder's Snowfest begins today - WNEM TV 5

Ready for some winter fun? Zehnder's Snowfest begins today

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Are you ready for some good ‘ole winter fun?

The 27th annual Zehnder’s Snowfest starts Wednesday, Jan. 24.

>>Watch the Live Cam<<

As we begin day one, preparations are just about wrapping up to bring you the largest winter event in Mid-Michigan.

The children's snow sculpting begins at 8 a.m. with the warming tent opening at 10 a.m.

There will also be an apple recipe contest at 10 a.m.

>>Click here for a full schedule of events through Sunday<<

You can count on TV5 for Snowfest coverage all week long.

TV5 is a proud sponsor of Snowfest. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.