Glenn officially files for state Senate seat

State Rep. Gary Glenn says he's throwing his hat in the race for state Senate.

His office issued a press release saying Glenn went to Lansing Tuesday, Jan. 23 to officially file as a candidate in August’s Republican primary.

He'll face State Rep. Kevin Daley in that primary.

"Republican primary voters want and deserve a state Senate candidate they can trust to protect our 2nd Amendment rights and vote to cut taxes, not raise them," Glenn said Tuesday. "I'm the only candidate in this Republican primary with a strong record of support for law-abiding gun owners' rights and of voting against increasing the tax burden on Michigan families and seniors."

The seat is currently held by State Senator Mike Green who represents Bay, Lapeer and Tuscola counties.

Glenn is currently in his second term in the state House, representing Bay and Midland counties.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.