Alma city manager wants viscous dog ordinance thrown out

The city manager of Alma is recommending the city scrap its vicious dog ordinance.

Right now, pit bulls are automatically deemed “vicious,” although the city has not been enforcing that rule except in cases involving dog bites.

Manager Mark Williams told TV5 during the past three years, there have been 11 reported dog bites - two of which involved pit bulls.

During a commission meeting Tuesday night, Williams recommended eliminating the ordinance with a vote to take place at a later date.

