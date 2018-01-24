Saginaw veterinarian will soon offer home visits

A Mid-Michigan veterinarian will soon be offering home visits.

Cole Veterinary Hospital in Saginaw will start taking house calls on February 2.

The at-home visits are perfect for animals who may struggle getting in and out of a car, or get stressed while at a clinic.

Services range from vaccinations to laser therapy.

