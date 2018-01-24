Caught on Camera: Navy veteran fights carjacker in Texas

Surveillance video captured the struggle between a 69-year-old Navy veteran and the man who was trying to steal his truck.

Allan Huddleston said as soon as he got out of his truck at a Shell station in Richland Hills a man approached him and took his wallet.

“He got in the truck immediately and tried to drive off. When he tried to drive off, I've got the keys,” Huddleston said. “I reach into my truck and I put him in a head lock and I drag him out of my truck.”

The fight continued on the ground until the thief overpowered Huddleston, taking the keys.

Huddleston was still trying to stop the thief as he drove off.

“when he drove off, of course I went down. Almost got run over,” Huddleston said.

The Vietnam veteran was dragged about 20 feet. He was left with bruises and a broken bone.

The thief made off with $360 in cash Huddleston was going to use to pay bills, as well his IDs.

The truck was returned to the Navy vet. It was abandoned in Fort Worth.

“He's done this before. No doubt in my mind and he'll do it again,” Huddleston said.

Police say the thief was asking other people for money or cigarettes before the attack.

