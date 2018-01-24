Quiet weather for Wednesday

After a soggy Monday and a snowy Tuesday, our weather finally takes a quieter turn on Wednesday. That quiet stretch will come at a cost though, as temperatures cool back down across Mid-Michigan today.

Today & Tonight

The big change in the weather department today will be our temperatures. Colder air has arrived once again and temperatures for today will rise into the 20s. For reference, this is about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. Make sure you layer up as you head out the door.

Our northerly wind is also up strong enough to make those 20s feel more like the teens, if not the single digits.

Skies are gloomy and cloudy this afternoon with a few stray snow flurries, which will end by 3PM. Otherwise expect a dry day with cold temperatures.

Going through the overnight hours, skies will break up a bit for mostly cloudy night. Lows will settle into the teens as we roll into the second half of the week on Thursday morning.

Thursday starts the warm-up, with temperatures for the afternoon reaching the 30s. We will be dry with partly cloudy skies.



