Quiet weather settles in for Wednesday

After a soggy Monday and a snowy Tuesday, our weather finally takes a quieter turn on Wednesday. That quiet stretch will come at a cost though, as temperatures cool back down across Mid-Michigan today.

Today & Tonight

The big change in the weather department today will be our temperatures as many locations are starting the day in the teens and 20s. For reference, this is about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than our Tuesday morning commute.

Our northerly wind is also up enough this morning to make those 20s feel more like the teens, so be sure to keep that in mind as you head out the door and send the kids out to the bus stops.

Skies are mostly cloudy this morning and that appears like it will hold through our Wednesday. A few flurries or a snow shower is possible, mainly in the eastern Thumb today. Most areas won't see anything at all. Accumulations, if any at all, shouldn't amount to much.

With plenty of cloud cover around, don't expect a major warm up today. Highs will be stuck in the middle 20s this afternoon. Wind flowing out of the northerly direction won't be overly strong, but will still keep us feeling more like the teens and low 20s through the afternoon.

Into tonight, skies will break up a bit for a partly to mostly cloudy coverage overnight. Lows will settle into the teens as we roll into the second half of the week on Thursday morning.



Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.