It's National Peanut Butter Day! - WNEM TV 5

It's National Peanut Butter Day!

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
CNN -

It's National Peanut Butter Day!

The Aztecs and Incas made an early version of peanut butter, but it wasn't as creamy as the version Americans have been eating for decades.

Peanut butter was first introduced to the masses at the 1904 universal exposition in St. Louis.

It's packed with protein and is a strong source of vitamin E, B-6, calcium and iron.

Want to honor peanut butter on its special day?

Use #nationalpeanutbutterday on social media. 

What's your favorite peanut butter combination? Take our poll below. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.