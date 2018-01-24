It's National Peanut Butter Day!

The Aztecs and Incas made an early version of peanut butter, but it wasn't as creamy as the version Americans have been eating for decades.

Peanut butter was first introduced to the masses at the 1904 universal exposition in St. Louis.

It's packed with protein and is a strong source of vitamin E, B-6, calcium and iron.

Want to honor peanut butter on its special day?

Use #nationalpeanutbutterday on social media.

What's your favorite peanut butter combination? Take our poll below.

