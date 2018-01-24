Michigan man arrested on child pornography charges - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man arrested on child pornography charges

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
CLAYTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Michigan man has been arrested after authorities caught him sharing child pornography on the Internet. 

Robert Warren Webber, 34, of Clayton Township has been charged with five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators said digital evidence was seized from Webber’s home after authorities learned he was sharing child pornography on the Internet.

He was arrested and later arraigned on Jan. 20 in Flint. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.