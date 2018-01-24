Michigan man arrested on child pornography charges

A Michigan man has been arrested after authorities caught him sharing child pornography on the Internet.

Robert Warren Webber, 34, of Clayton Township has been charged with five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators said digital evidence was seized from Webber’s home after authorities learned he was sharing child pornography on the Internet.

He was arrested and later arraigned on Jan. 20 in Flint.

