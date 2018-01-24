Business owner duped out of $600 in DTE scam

Authorities say a Mid-Michigan business owner is out $600 after falling for a scam.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said a caller claiming to be from DTE told the business owner they were behind on their electric bill and power would be shut off if they didn’t pay money in the form of a money gram.

The call back number was an actual DTE format, which fools many people, police said.

“This scam has been around for some time and we have put warnings out previously. DTE will never ask you to pay a bill in the form of a moneygram,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police said there is no way for the business owner to get their money back.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.