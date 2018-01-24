Cash reward offered in murder case of 10-year-old

Officials are offering a cash reward in the murder of a 10-year-old boy.

Jacques Ja’Mon Allen was killed Monday, Jan. 1 after bullets riddled a house in the 5000 block of Granville Avenue on Flint’s north side.

The 10-year-old was hit by a bullet and died the next day.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.

