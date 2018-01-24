WantedWednesday: Police searching for Dannie Foulks

Authorities need your help locating a wanted man.

Midland Police Department said Dannie Ray Foulks III, 23, is wanted on two criminal bench warrants for contempt of court.

Foulks is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

