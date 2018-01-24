Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 2 deaths

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the deaths of an elderly woman and her adult son who were found in a Michigan home.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports police and firefighters responded Wednesday morning after neighbors called police to say they'd noticed signs of inactivity at the home, including mail piling up.

Port Huron police Sgt. Dave Seghi says carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected as the cause of death and foul play isn't suspected. Firefighters on Wednesday morning checked the home about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Detroit for high levels of the gas.

The newspaper says the woman was 90 years old and her son was 65. Names weren't immediately released and the deaths were under investigation.

