Quarter to honor Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

A new quarter will honor a national site on the south shore of Lake Superior.

The United States Mint and the National Park Service will launch the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coin honoring Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan on Wednesday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Mather Elementary School Auditorium.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter is the 41st release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites.

Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters.

The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

